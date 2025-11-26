Bond girl, 61, looks like a goddess in daringly low-cut seafoam green dress with sheer tulle skirt

GoldenEye star Famke Janssen was glowing on the red carpet ahead of the International Emmy Awards in New York on Monday, dressed in a stunning seafoam green dress that showcased her lithe figure.

The gown featured a plunging neckline and layers of sheer tulle with floral appliqués dotting the skirt. Several gold and green beads adorned her waist, which was cinched in by a seafoam-colored ribbon attached to the dress.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Famke looked stunning in the seafoam-coloured dress

The 61-year-old was radiant with her brunette locks worn down in soft curls, and she added several gold necklaces and a mint green handbag to complete the look. Famke presented an award at the prestigious event, amid a career resurgence for the Dutch native.

She recently starred in the Netflix series Amsterdam Empire, which was released in October, marking the first time she has appeared in a production in her home country of the Netherlands.

Watch the trailer for Amsterdam Empire below...

The synopsis for the show reads: "Jack van Doorn, the rich and notorious founder of the coffee shop empire Jackal, has had to fight his entire career against criminals, competitors, and absurd Dutch laws to become the biggest of them all."

"When his affair with a well-known journalist comes to light, it turns out that his most dangerous enemy has been living under his roof all this time: his betrayed wife, Betty, an ex-pop diva who knows all his weak spots and secrets and will not rest until she has taken everything from him."

© Getty Images The actress presented at the prestigious event

Famke, a former model, is best known for her roles in the Bond flick GoldenEye, the Taken franchise and as Jean Grey in X-Men. She starred alongside Pierce Brosnan in the 1995 Bond film as Xenia Onatopp, a fighter pilot and assassin who became one of the most iconic villains in the franchise.

Famke spoke to The Guardian about her star-making turn in the flick, sharing that she put her all into the role. "I was very aware of the pitfalls of being a model-turned-actor-turned-Bond girl. I thought 'Bond girl' was such a demeaning term," she explained.

© Netflix / Mark de Blok Famke stars in Amsterdam Empire

"But I thought: 'I have nothing to lose; if I do this, I'm going to go all the way.' So I came up with a lot of the things that are now in the film, because I wanted to make a memorable character, not play her the way she was written."

"I grew up on Bond movies, because my dad used to like them, and so I always thought of them as comedies, as tongue-in-cheek," she added. "I thought: 'Let me make this character unforgettable.' I went for broke. It easily could have failed. I don't know where I got the confidence."

She portrayed Xenia Onatopp in GoldenEye

The brunette beauty shared her take on the new direction of the Bond franchise, following Amazon MGM Studio's announcement that it would be taking creative control of 007 after longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli chose to step away.

"I hope that there are more female villains, because they are fantastic characters," Famke told Variety following the announcement. "We've seen the franchise have a lot of interesting characters over the past 60 years, and I'm curious to see what they do next."

© Getty Images She starred alongside Pierce Brosnan in the flick

"They've been so clever at reinventing themselves over and over again to remain relevant. I'm very much looking forward to [seeing] who is going to play Bond, who else is going to be cast in it, what the storyline is, and what exotic locations they go to."

She added that it was important for the next Bond girl to "be authentically yourself" and not "think about the people who've played those parts before or the pressures that come with playing it".