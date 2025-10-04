Debbie Gibson, 55, looks unreal in thigh-high latex boots and sparkly bejeweled outfit

Debbie Gibson took her stage outfit to another level this week when she rocked thigh-high latex boots and a sparkly silver outfit. The 55-year-old pulled out all the stops for a show in Seattle, and she looked incredible for her energetic performance. Sharing a backstage video on Instagram, Debbie appeared to have a lot of fun before she hit the stage, modeling her eye-catching outfit with several poses that showed off her flawless physique. Debbie's pink boots drew attention to her incredibly long legs, and her bejeweled romper hugged her figure, while a wide silver belt accentuated her slim waist.

Debbie's followers loved her playful video and head-turning fashion, with one commenting: "Could you possibly be any more gorgeous Queen!! I mean. STUNNING." A second said: "Love this outfit so sexy and beautiful." A third added: "Shut up with those boots! Guuuurrrrllllllll." Debbie is a huge fan of bright colors and often wears memorable outfits to perform. Recent fashion choices have included a vibrant green sequin jumpsuit teamed with a black cowboy hat and a bright red mini dress with fringe detailing.

Debbie always looks fabulous and is incredibly relatable when it comes to her approach to health and fitness, too. She previously told HELLO! when asked about how she looks after herself: "Here's what's so funny," she said. "I would love to tell you that I have all this willpower with food. But on the contrary. I love pizza and donuts." However, Debbie is still mindful in her approach to food after navigating a series of health concerns over the years, from Lyme disease to debilitating gut issues, so she doesn't overindulge.

"I promote Dr. Kelly Anne's bone broth because I have legitimately loved bone broth my whole life. I need to find ways of not bombarding my system," she explained. "Nutrition is so important to how you look, and I don't mean weight," she admitted "It's about being clear. I don't eat giant plates of food because my body can't handle it. I end up with fatigue or pain or other unpleasant symptoms."

© Instagram Debbie looked incredible in her pink thigh-high boots and sparkly romper

© Instagram Debbie loves wearing bright outfits on stage

Debbie's mindset towards exercise has also changed over the years. "I used to over exercise," she confessed. "I would wake up and run the stadium steps in LA and then I'd go swimming and then something else. I was addicted to having the look where I looked drawn and had to have this big sweat on. But what I didn't realize then was that it was my adrenals screaming 'May-day.'"

© Instagram Debbie has a fabulous sense of style

Debbie continued: "On stage, I'll push my limits. But I don't overdo exercise otherwise. I have a Peloton to use when I want to. But I do 10 or 15 mins of low-impact work. Then I walk my dog, jog, or do things which feel like they flow and fit into my life."

© Instagram Debbie looks after her health

The singer's glowing complexion is also evident, something she joked is down to "good lighting" and "great genes", before revealing she hasn't turned to plastic surgery. "I don't do anything to my face," she said, of fillers or Botox. "I don't subscribe to the aging perception either. I think that girls or women should feel as cute as they want."