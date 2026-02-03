Jill Biden's first husband charged with murder of his wife, 64

Dr. Jill Biden's first husband has been charged with murder.

Bill Stevenson, who the former first lady was married to from 1970 to 1975, is being held at the Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to post $500,000 cash bail.

His arrest comes just over a month after his wife Linda Stevenson was found dead in a New Castle County, Delaware home around 11:15p.m. on December 28, 2025, after police were called to investigate a "domestic dispute."

© Delaware Funeral Linda was 64 years old

Though the cause of Linda's death remains unknown, reports at the time indicated that life-saving measures were attempted, but she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

TMZ further reported at the time that audio from the police dispatch from the scene mentioned "cardiac arrest."

According to an obituary, Linda was 64 years old while Bill is 77; a wedding date for the two is unclear, however the obituary further indicates she is survived by her daughter, Christina, her husband Jeremy, her granddaughter, Ciara, her sister Cathy Lancaster, nephew Jason, and extended relatives.

© Getty Images The Bidens in 1987

Jill, born Jill Tracy Jacobs, married Bill, a former college football player, in 1970, when she was 19 years old. They separated in 1974 and legally divorced the following year.

In 1975, she met her husband Joe Biden, then a senator, on a blind date. Three years prior, Biden, who left public office in 2024, had lost his first wife Neilia Hunter Biden, who he married in 1966, and who died in a devastating car accident.

The car accident also claimed the life of their one-year-old daughter Naomi, while Biden's sons Beau and Hunter were injured but survived. Beau died aged 46 after a battle with brain cancer in 2015.

© Getty Images Ashley, Hunter's wife Melissa, his son beau, and Jill in 2024

The Bidens tied the knot in 1977, and in 1981 welcomed their first and only daughter together, Ashley Biden.

They are grandparents to seven kids; Beau shared Natalie, born in 2004, and Robert, born in 2006, with Hallie Olivere, while Hunter shares Naomi (born 1993), Finnegan (born 2000), and Maisy (born 2001), with ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, then daughter Navy (born 2018) with Lunden Roberts, and Beau Biden Jr. (born 2019) with wife Melissa Cohen.