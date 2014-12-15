The Prince George effect: litte royal's sweater vest sold out

The regal tot looked quite dapper in British designer Cath Kidston's navy sweater



Selling out clothing seems to run in the royal family: Just like mother Kate Middleton, little Prince George wore a fashionable item that folks are clamoring to get their hands on.

On Saturday, Kensington Palace released official Christmas photos of the adorable toddler, nearly 17 months old, wearing a cute sweater vest featuring the distinctive Queen's Guards (stationed outside Buckingham Palace and St. James Palace in London) by British retailer Cath Kidston.

The little Prince pictured sitting on the steps of Kensington Palace



According to the chic vintage-inspired brand, fans inundated them with requests to purchase the £28 ($44) item, but it was unfortunately sold out before the pictures were even released. But no worries, the company stated it hopes to re-stock their supply of the sweet winter sweater.

"It sold out a while ago," the company's posted on its official Twitter feed on Sunday. "Given the huge demand we're looking into getting more. We'll be speaking to our team tomorrow to see what's possible so we'll be able to update you next week #fingerscrossed."

Cath Kidston went on to praise the royal toddler on their company blog: "We were so proud to see our favorite little soldier Prince George wearing his London Guards tank top for official Christmas portraits this year."

Prince George's full portrait outfit, which has won over royal fans



The Prince paired his vest with a white cotton shirt from Polarn O. Pyret, a pair of socks and corduroy shorts by Amaia Kids (also sold out), and black Start-Rite Jo First Walking Shoes.

The official Christmas pictures that were taken in late November by one of their household staff in a courtyard of Prince William and Kate Middleton's home in London's Kensington Palace.