Cute alert! The Queen's great granddaughter Mia steals the show

It seems Prince George has some stiff competition for the title of cutest royal toddler. On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara Phillips took her little daughter Mia Tindall to an equestrian event in Gloucestershire.

Little Mia was loving her mommy-daughter day out Photo: Getty Images

Mia who just turned 1 on January 17 certainly stole the show at the Heythrop Hunt Point-to-Point races in a warm, fuzzy jumpsuit. The little toddler couldn’t be happier to be out and about with her mom. She was giggling, smiling and just having the best time.

While her husband Mike Tindall, a former rugby player, is in Austria competing on reality TV contest, The Jump, Zara was also with her good friend Dolly Maude who helped with Mia. It was quite obvious though that the tot didn’t need much entertaining as she was in the best of moods.

Zara and her mini-me bundled up in matching grey knit hats Photo: Getty Images

At Sunday’s event, Zara came to watch two horses that she trains — Devil’s Boy and Frankenstorm — compete. Zara, 33, has so far managed to combine her horse competition career (she competed in the 2012 Olympics and hopes to go to Rio in 2016) with motherhood and does not have a nanny. Mia has been a fixture at her mom's equestrian events since she was a baby.

The royal had a similar upbringing watching her mother Anne, Princess Royal and father Mark Phillips, who were both Olympians, compete in riding tournaments since a young age.

Mia with Dolly Maude was the star at the horse competition Photo: Getty Images

The Tindalls are often accompanied by Mia’s cousins Savannah, 4, and Isla, 2, who are Zara’s brother Peter Phillips’ children on their country outings. And of course little Mia spends time with the future King, Prince George. “We’ve all got small ones now,” Zara has said. “So it’s great fun.”

We are sure the mini royals have loads of fun together.

Click below to see more of Mia's fun day with mom:



