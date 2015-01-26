Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince George visit Mustique

It’s sunny skies ahead for Prince William, Kate Middleton and their 18-month-old son Prince George. The family has arrived on the island of Mustique for a winter holiday. This is not the first time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited the small Caribbean island. Two years ago they enjoyed a “babymoon” around the same time prior to the arrival of their little prince.

This is the first time William will be with George on the island Photo: Getty Images



Last year, Kate was seen carrying a 6-month-old George on his first visit to the exclusive island as she disembarked a private plane with the Middleton clan. William stayed behind for his 10-week agricultural course at Cambridge University.

The Middletons are regulars and usually jet every year to the sunshine for a family holiday. This trip will also have them celebrating Carole Middleton's birthday. Kate's mom turns 60 on January 31.

George accompanied his parents to Australia and New Zealand in 2014 Photo: Getty Images



She'll be celebrating with Kate, who is in her third trimester with George’s brother or sister, and her other children Pippa and James. The getaway will allow Kate to enjoy some downtime after a busy January of official engagements. Kate has been busy recently London performing some royal duties shortly after celebrating her 33rd birthday on January 9.

The family is reportedly staying once again at the stunning Aurora Villa which rents for $20,000 per week and has 3 bedrooms, a butler, chef, housekeeper and several private terraces. Oh, and who can forget about the private 45- foot swimming pool!

We are certain the royal couple is as excited as their visit to Wimbledon in 2014 to be on vacation Photo: Getty Images



We are certain we know which little prince will be splashing around in that pool. George reportedly started weekly swimming lessons before his first birthday and is said to love the water.

Enjoy some fun in the sun, Will, Kate and George!