Prince Charles and Camilla cheer on sheep at charity race

Prince Charles and wife Camilla are certainly not afraid to show off their silly side lately. Just days after taking a spin around the gardens of Clarence House in a tuk tuk, the royal couple laughed up a storm as they watched a sheep race.

Normally ones to take racing very seriously, this event had Charles and Camilla in stitches of laughter while watching Herdwick sheep jump over hurdles and make a mad dash around a specially built course for the Prince's Countryside Fund Raceday. The animals were dressed in colorful attire and featured toy jockeys on their backs holding on to the sheep's reins.

Photo: Getty Images

The more traditional sport of horse racing took place later where Camilla shouted with excitement as the Prince peered through his binoculars.

Photo: Getty Images

Though heating up with amusement, Camilla still had to keep warm on the cold day and opted for a chic velvet and fur hat, leather gloves, tweed coat, scarf and knee-high suede boots. As the weather took a turn for the worse with the onset of rain, the Duchess grabbed a clear umbrella to protect her from the elements.

Photo: Getty Images

Along with watching the sheep and the horses, the couple toured the grounds to check out the stalls and visited the Heritage Harvest stand to meet people helping farmers grow heritage cereals. The royals also presented jockey Tony McCoy with a framed print on his last race at Ascot in the Waitrose Novices' Handicap Steeple Chase.

All the money raised from the event goes to the Prince's Countryside Fund, which supports rural areas in Britain.

Photo: Getty Images

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess took part in another event where they were full of laughter. They viewed a fleet of rickshaws decorated by artists and fashion designers, including Diane Von Furstenberg, that will eventually be auctioned off for charity. Not only did the royal couple view the small contraptions, they made an impromptu decision to give one a spin.

Photo: Getty Images