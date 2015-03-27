Prince William shares the new royal baby will be a 'game changer'

In one month, Prince William will become the proud father of two under two. The young royal has had plenty of preparation as Prince George has kept him and Kate Middleton busy since his birth in July 2013. William admitted on Friday while visiting South London that the arrival of his second baby will be 'a game changer.'



He shared this sentiment while chatting with Claudia French. "We were talking about him becoming a father again," said the 40-year-old , who met the Prince during a walkabout. "He said 'The first time is a learning experience, the second time is a game changer."





William and Kate are preparing to welcome a younger brother or sister for Prince George Photo: Getty Images



Claudia, who was in attendance with her daughter Lily, added that William quizzed her about her little one. "William was asking me if Lily was the same age as Prince George," she added. "And I said she was and he asked me if she was walking yet."



The 32-year-old Duke also told well-wishers that there's "not long to go" until Prince George has a younger brother or sister.

William and Kate spent Friday touring several youth charities in south London Photo: Getty Images



Friday saw William and Kate show their support for young people in south London, stepping out in Deptford, Gipsy Hill and Sydenham, to see first-hand how several charities help and provide services to youngsters in schools and local communities.



The expectant Duchess dressed her baby bump in a cerise coat by British fashion house Mulberry which she previously wore during her two-day visit to New York in December.



First on William and Kate's agenda was a tour of the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust's headquarters in Deptford. The center, which regularly hosts exhibitions, seminars and artistic events, is described as a "place for community learning and social research, inspiring and motivating young people."

This marked the last official appearance for Kate until after she gives birth Photo: Getty Images

William and Kate then headed to urban youth charity XLP which operates in over 60 schools and deals with a wide variety of issues including drugs awareness, anger management, poverty and racism.