Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla ride off in a rickshaw race

When you think of royalty traveling, you picture luxury cars or even a horse and carriage. But Prince Charles and wife Camilla showed they're into trying new forms of transportation by riding in a tuk tuk Thursday around the gardens of Clarence House for a charity rickshaw race.

The Duke and Duchess viewed a fleet of rickshaws decorated by artists and fashion designers, including Diane Von Furstenberg, that will eventually be auctioned off for charity. Not only did the royal couple view the small contraptions, they made an impromptu decision to give one a spin.

Camilla's nephew Ben Elliott was the driver, albeit not the greatest because he kept stalling, sending the royals flying forward and backwards. Camilla look nervous at the jerking motion, but managed to laugh it off after taking a drive around the grounds. "They aren't easy to drive those things," Elliot, 39, joked at the event. "Fortunately I have got broad shoulders and so have they."

The "Travels To My Elephant" fundraising event is a rickshaw race that will take place in November 2015 to raise money to protect the Asian elephant from extinction. It has been created in memory of Camilla's late brother Mark Shand, who died in a freak accident last April, after tripping over on a pavement in New York and suffering a head injury. The 62-year-old was in the city to raise funds for his charity, Elephant Family, something his family is clearly continuing in his memory.

Before taking her wild ride, Camilla teared up as speakers, including the Prince, paid tribute to her brother. "I just want to say that when this terrible tragedy occurred last year and we lost Mark, my wife and I decided that we must keep his legacy going," Charles said.

Click on photo below for more pictures of the royal couple's wild ride:

