Prince Charles takes Prince William and Kate's wedding car out for a spin

Still in great spirits after the birth of longed-for granddaughter Princess Charlotte, Prince Charles was all smiles as he arrived at a classical concert in Gloucestershire, England. Adding excitement for royal fans, the future King arrived behind the wheel of his beloved 1969 Aston Martin – the same car he had loaned to Prince William and Kate Middleton on their wedding day in 2011.

Members of the public lined up eagerly to take selfies with the vintage ride, which had starred on the big day as William and the Duchess of Cambridge drove away from Buckingham Palace as husband and wife. The moment the newlyweds appeared in the Aston Martin, which was decked out in ribbons, 'C' and 'W' balloons and a 'just married' sign, was one of the most memorable images of that special day.

The Queen gave the Aston Martin to Prince Charles as a 21st birthday present and he has taken great care of the sports car ever since, even having it converted to run on bioethanol fuel. At the concert, which took place at St. Mary's Church near his Highgrove home, crowds of bystanders gathered around the iconic car to snap pictures of it for posterity.





The concert event was organized by the Music in Country Church organization, which was founded 27 years ago with the Prince's support. The charity invites world-class musicians to perform in churches of historical importance as a way of raising funds for their upkeep.

It's a thrilling time for the royal family after Princess Charlotte's arrival. The proud grandfather has been telling everyone how beautiful she is, and the baby's uncle Prince Harry met his new niece on Friday after being given tons of gifts for her while on tour Down Under.