Prince Charles enjoys second visit with granddaughter Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte had a busy day on Tuesday. Queen Elizabeth made her way to Kensington Palace to meet her great granddaughter for the first time, her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton officially registered the newborn with the Westminster Register Office, and her grandfather also came to spend quality time with the little lady.

It seems that Prince Charles can't get enough of his newborn baby granddaughter. The future King was spotted making a private visit to Kensington Palace on Tuesday, to see the little girl for a second time since her birth over the weekend. Charles, who first met Prince William and Kate's baby when she was just one day old, was seen leaving the palace in a chauffeur-driven car.

The first-in-line to the throne was all smiles as he sat in the front passenger seat, accompanied by a protection officer who was driving.

The royal couple were also joined by Kate's family – her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and her younger sister Pippa. Just as Carole has been helping Kate out with her two children under the age of 2, Charles understandably can't stay away from his grandchildren, especially newborn Charlotte.

The future King has previously revealed that he was "hoping" for a little girl Photo: Getty Images

The 66-year-old revealed back in September, when Kate's pregnancy was announced, that he was looking forward to becoming a grandfather again – and that he was "hoping it will be a girl this time."

Just a few days before Kate went into labor, Charles again admitted during an engagement that he would like to have a granddaughter. He is already a proud granddad to 21-month-old Prince George.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their second royal baby on Saturday May 2, at 8:34 am. An announcement made by Kensington Palace stated that Kate was in the "early stages" of labor at around 6:30 am, and roughly two hours later, the new Princess of Cambridge was born.

Later that day, William and Kate presented their daughter to the waiting media and well-wishers on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, just like they did with George back in 2013.