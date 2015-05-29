Queen Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice wear colorful hats to Palace garden party

It was the best in royal spring fashion on Thursday as several members of the British monarchy stepped out at a Buckingham Palace garden party hosted by Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh. The Queen, Princess Beatrice and Princess Anne were just a few of the 8,000 guests who dazzled in bright hues, floral prints and unique hats.

Perhaps celebrating the arrival of Princess Charlotte yet again, the Queen donned another pink outfit this month — this time a vibrant coat, matching hat, three lines of pearls and a black pair of shoes.

Queen Elizabeth opted to wear pink to the garden party Photo: Getty Images

The Queen's granddaughter, meanwhile, opted for a beige ensemble making a statement with her headwear. The rosy-colored "Silk Feather Flower Teardrop" hat by Juliette Botterill stayed perfectly perched as Beatrice mingled with other guests.

Princess Beatrice chose a hat by Juliette Botterill Photo: Getty Images

Speaking of unique accessories, Princess Michael of Kent wore a black eye-patch over her left eye after recent surgery and added a pair of ornate diamond-studded earrings as well as a statement pearl necklace.

The 70-year-old wife of the Queen's cousin underwent eye surgery last week and is expected to wear the patch for the next month. She wore the patch delicately concealed under a large brimmed hat, teamed with a monochrome dress with matching structured blazer.

Princess Michael of Kent recently underwent eye surgery Photo: Getty Images

The Queen's daughter Princess Anne was also at the bash, opting for a floral overcoat with a lilac skirt and hat.

This week the Queen presided over the state opening of Parliament. Looking every inch the nation's monarch, she had donned an embroidered cream gown and matching velvet shawl, along with a pair of white gloves, a jewel necklace with earrings and a silver handbag for the occasion.

Princess Anne was festive in floral Photo: Getty Images