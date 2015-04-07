Sarah Ferguson's heartfelt letter to late mother: 'I do forgive you completely'

Mother’s Day is a month away, but it is never too early to show moms everywhere gratitude for all they have done. In the new book A Letter to My Mom, which is out Tuesday, Lisa Erspamer gathered touching letters from the likes of Melissa Rivers, Kelly Osbourne, Josh Groban and Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson.

Sarah with her mother Susan in July 1998 Photo: Getty Images

Sarah, who lost her mother Susan Barrantes in 1998 when she was in a fatal car accident, writes a very candid message. “It has been 17 years since you departed on your last drive from the farm in Argentina. There is not a day that doesn’t go by when I wish I could pick up the telephone and tell you what I have been doing, to tell you how your granddaughters have excelled and shine,” she shares. “They continually remind me of your magnetic energy and the humility with which you lived your life for 62 years.”

Susan followed love to Argentina and moved when Sarah was just 13. “I look back now and thank you, forgive you, and love you more,” she continues. “You gave me the strength to look at life differently. I am convinced I would never be the strong person I am inwardly had I not had to come to terms with the sense of abandonment. I wish for you to be looking over my shoulder right now, and realize that you gave me empathy, which holds me in steadfastness and an understanding of belief in myself. I do forgive you completely.”

Susan with her granddaughters Eugenie and Beatrice in 1998 Photo: Getty Images

The 55-year-old, who shares daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, even writes about her mother’s adoration for the British royal.

“You loved Andrew so much, and your darling granddaughters, they are all exceptional, and I pass your photograph every day and say I am the luckiest girl in the world to have you as my Mum,” she writes. “I miss your physical presence, but when I next see a butterfly, I will know you have read my letter, and that you are proud of me and my girls, and of course your special son-in-law Andrew.”

Sarah culminates her letter with, “I never stop laughing and feeling full of joy, because then I know you are near. Signing the heartfelt note, she writes, Your ever loving and devoted daughter, Sarah. Your Fishface.”

This was adapted from A LETTER TO MY MOM. Copyright © 2015 by Lisa Erspamer Entertainment LLC. Published by Crown Archetype, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. To read the full letter and the others from the stars mentioned above as well as others, pick up A Letter to My Mom, available now.