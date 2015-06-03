Queen hospital visit: Buckingham Palace issues statement after Twitter health scare

There was confusion on Wednesday after a BBC journalist tweeted that the Queen was "being treated" in hospital causing alarm on Twitter. Ahmen Khawaj tweeted: "BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth is being treated at King Edward 7th Hospital in London. Statement due shortly: @BBCWorld."

Buckingham Palace took the step of issuing a statement, saying that the Queen had in fact had a "routine, pre-scheduled appointment" in King Edward VII Hospital. The monarch was soon back at the Palace after what was an annual medical check up.

The Twitter mix up coincided with a regular BBC rehearsal for the death of the monarch.

Several of Ahmen's followers retweeted her post - before she deleted it. She added: "False alarm! have deleted previous tweets."

The reporter also said the original tweet was the result of "a silly prank" when her phone was left unattended at home.

A BBC spokesman said: "During a technical rehearsal for an obituary tweets were mistakenly sent from the account of a BBC journalist saying that a member of the royal family had been taken ill. The tweets were swiftly deleted and we apologise for any offence."

The 89-year-old royal matriarch is in fact in remarkably good health for her age and is still seen out horseriding without a hat as she always has done. Just recently she presided over the State Opening of Parliament, looking regal in the 2.5lb Imperial State Crown and ermine-trimmed gowns.