Prince George's 2nd birthday: Kate Middleton and Prince William's party plans

Although Princess Charlotte has been getting a lot of attention lately with her first photos, it's her big brother Kate Middleton and Prince William have some very special plans for a party at their Norfolk home Anmer Hall, which avid photographer Kate will no doubt capture for posterity.

Prince George has already proved a scene-stealer, waving at the cameras and wooing crowds with his adorable antics, even stealing the show at his baby sis' christening.

"George is at that great age where we’re beginning to get a real insight into his developing personality. He’s becoming a proper little character in his own right and it’s a joy to see,” royal photographer Chris Jackson of Getty Images tells HELLO!. "There’s a real feel-good factor whenever George attends events. He seems to handle the situation with a mixture of cheekiness, confusion, playfulness, fascination and grumpiness, which always makes for incredibly cute pictures."

Prince George looked adorable posing with Princess Charlotte in their first official photos, taken by mom Kate Photo: Getty Images

Royal fans can look forward to more adorable official photos of George released for his special day, Kensington Palace has revealed. For his first birthday, photos were published in which the youngster showed off his walking skills for the first time as well as paying a visit to the Natural History Museum with his proud parents.

We'll be sharing a special photo of Prince George later ahead of his birthday tomorrow. Watch this space! #HappyBirthdayPrinceGeorge — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) julio 21, 2015

“His presence enables you to capture much more natural interactions between the royals, something so often lacking in many formal and scripted events," adds Chris. "We get to see them as a normal family – something so rare in the public eye but a special thing that resonates with anyone looking at the pictures.”

The world got to see George's first steps in his first birthday snaps Photo: Getty Images

And what do Prince George's birthday plans include? There will be a low-key affair at Anmer Hall, according to the Telegraph. But, just because it's a small party doesn't mean it's not a huge event. The tot's great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth will be on hand to celebrate as the guest of honor along with the Middleton family.

Kate has reportedly done most of the planning herself, but it is not known if Prince William will be able to attend for long. The 33-year-old is only a week into his high-pressure role as a pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance so he may have to work a shift.

His other uncle Prince Harry will unfortunately miss out on the celebrations because he is in Africa as part of his three-month trip to work on conservation projects.

Kate is opting for a low-key affair to make George's second birthday Photo: Getty Images

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are also unable to attend the party as they are on an official visit to the West Country. They are reportedly planning to spend time with George and his baby sister towards the end of the week

Though the family party will be an intimate occasion, the British people are celebrating in a big way. The Royal Mint will release a limited edition commemorative coin featuring the legend of St. George and the dragon for George's second birthday. Just 7,500 sterling silver coins have been minted, and have been given the seal of approval from his parents, the Queen and the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

