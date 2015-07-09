Princess Charlotte's christening: all the best details from the special day

Princess Charlotte's christening was full of great moments, from the appearance of the royal baby in Queen Elizabeth's vintage stroller to little Prince George stealing the show in his red shorts and unpredictable toddler attitude. Here we put the focus on our favorite moments from the day.

Meet the Cambridges

While they've been seen separately since Charlotte's birth in May, the christening marked the first time that new parents Prince William and Kate Middleton and their two children have appeared together as a family of four. You could almost hear the ooohs and ahhs around the world as the adorable young family arrived at the church.

Click photos for gallery from the well-planned christening



Photo: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth's vintage wheels

She'll soon be used to horse-drawn carriages, but this time Princess Charlotte made her arrival in a different, but equally regal style: a 1950s Millson stroller that was used by Queen Elizabeth for her sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. The heirloom choice will no doubt have many moms putting away their running strollers and shopping for a classic "pram" instead.

Photo: Getty Images



The Nanny

Prince George's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has famously provided some of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's trend-setting outfits, looked like a true pro in her Norland Nanny Uniform, worn by graduates from the prestigious nursing school. The 1950s-inspired outfit, always teamed with gloves and a brimmed hat, added another retro touch to the family get-together.

Photo: Getty Images



Kate and Pippa's look-alike style

They both wore white on Kate's 2011 wedding day, and the two sisters were doppelgangers again in their Jane Taylor hats and cream outfits. Pippa chose Emilia Wickstead, while her older sister opted for her wedding dress designer, Alexander McQueen.

Photos: Getty Images

Prince George's throwback fashion

While it looked like he was in an inherited outfit from his dad Prince William, worn when he met baby brother Prince Harry in 1984, 21st century royal George was actually wearing a similar creation by London-based designer Rachel Riley. The traditional two-piece smocked set costs $189.

Photos: Getty Images



The Diana connection

St. Mary Magdalene was the same church where Prince William's late mother Princess Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997, was christened, but that wasn't the only link to the People's Princess. Among the five godparents chosen for Princess Charlotte, who has Diana as one of her middle names, was Princess Diana's niece Laura Fellowes, whose mother is Diana's sister, Lady Jane Fellowes.



The tea party cake

After the christening, William and Kate held a tea party for guests at Queen Elizabeth's country retreat, Sandringham House, serving – as is tradition – slices from the eight tiered wedding cake served at their nuptials four years ago. Guests at Prince George's christening in 2013 also sampled the cake, which was created by HELLO! blogger Fiona Cairns.

Photo: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth: Pink vs Blue

The monarch wore one of her signature head-to-toe looks, complete with her always-present handbag. But it looks like Queen Elizabeth is a follower of pink for girls, blue for boys as this time, she chose a blush colored dress – in honor of her great-granddaughter it seems – while for Prince George's christening she wore a shade of blue.

Prince William's dad moments

As the day wore on, it looked like Prince George was getting tired and at one point even broke into tears. As mom Kate held on to baby Princess Charlotte, it was dad Prince William who swept in to keep calm and carry on, comforting his son future King to future King.