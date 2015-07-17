Prince William completes first rescue mission with East Anglian Air Ambulance

Prince William has completed his first rescue mission with the East Anglian Air Ambulance. The 33-year-old, who began work as a co-pilot on Monday, assisted after a man suffered a heart attack in Felixstowe, Suffolk.

William was on the team assisting medics to treat the patient at the scene before the man was flown 50 miles to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

While the Prince's focus was on his work, onlookers could not believe their eyes when they saw the royal completing the rescue.

Prince William completed his first rescue mission with the East Anglian Air Ambulance Photo: Getty Images

Onlooker Nina Allen said: "I saw the air ambulance come down and I thought I would have a look to see what was happening. When I initially went over, I did not think about Prince William being there.

"People then realised it was the prince and started to get really excited. I zoomed in with my camera and got some nice pictures of him. He did not look our way, but he is doing his job and can't be spending all his time waving at onlookers."

Later when William left in the helicopter he was waved off by a crowd of nurses and staff after word spread that he was at the hospital.

Prince William started his new job on Monday Photo: Getty Images

The Prince began his new job as a co-pilot on Monday, revealing that he was "feeling the nerves" as he arrived for his first shift at Cambridge Airport.

The new role will be William's main job, but his roster will take into account his royal engagements and duties. One such engagement, announced on Thursday, will see William and his wife Kate Middleton attend the America's Cup World Series in Portsmouth, England on Sunday 26 July.

The Duke and Duchess will watch six international sailing teams, including one from the UK, before presenting medals to the teams at the Waterfront Festival Arena.