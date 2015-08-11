King Felipe of Spain and daughters Sofia and Leonor wear matching shoes

After Queen Letizia of Spain and her 8-year-old daughter Princess Sofia kept cool in the same white tops last week as they posed outside their humble holiday abode the Marivent Palace, her husband King Felipe has also now proved he can keep up with his fashionable daughters. The Spanish monarch and the young princesses stepped out in matching footwear during an outing to the Nautical Club of Mallorca, Spain on Saturday.

Photo: Gtresonline

King Felipe and both of his daughters, Sofia and future queen Princess Leonor, 9, opted for avarcas, a traditional unisex leather sandal that originates from Menorca, a sister island of Mallorca. Meanwhile, Queen Letizia – who boasts a very impressive shoe collection herself – stood tall in a platformed brown wedge.

Princess Leonor chose a grey pair of the unisex sandal (right), Felipe picked beige and future queen Leonor opted for white Photos: Gtresonline

The weekend outing was the second time the Spanish Royals have photographed together on their family holiday, since they welcomed the press in the garden of the Marivent Palace on August 3. On that occasion, it was Letizia that showcased her pair of the sandals, also called 'Menorquinas', in a trendy khaki green that complemented her pants. So it's safe to say the Spanish Royal Family – including high heel-loving Letizia – is a strong supporter of the comfy flats.



Letizia wore the sandals as she showed off mother-daughter style in matching tops with Princess Sofia last week Photo: Gtresonline

Queen Letizia is a certified royal style icon who has just made Vanity Fair's international best-dressed list, and stunned with her chic wardrobe on her visit to Paris earlier this year, but this may be the first time we've seen her husband opting for trend-setter status.