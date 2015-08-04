Queen Letizia of Spain dresses like mini-me daughter Sofia in Mallorca

A week after the death of her beloved taxi driver grandfather, Queen Letizia of Spain returned to the public eye alongside husband King Felipe and their daughters to start their family vacation in Mallorca, Spain. While the King had arrived on the Balearic island alone a few days earlier, on Monday he was finally joined by Letizia and their daughters, Princess Leonor, 9, and Princess Sofia, 8, to pose outside of their holiday home, Marivent Palace.

Queen Letizia emerged for the first time since the loss of her taxi driver grandfather last week Photo: Gtresonline

The photo session also happened to mark the Queen's first appearance with her daughters since May 20th, when the family gathered for future queen Leonor's first communion. On this less formal occasion, daughter Sofia looked like a mini-me of her mom – both choosing the same white sleeveless top with macramé detailing. Queen Letizia, who opted for flats instead of her signature high heels, donned loose military green cargo pants, while the princess paired her top with blue shorts.

Queen Letizia and mini-me daughter Sofia in matching tops Photo: Gtresonline

During the meet-and-greet outside the palace, former TV news anchor Letizia and her husband shook hands with photographers and journalists one by one before posing in various spots of the garden. Of how long they would be staying in Palma de Mallorca, “We have to improvise,” the King said.

Princess Leonor, right, is first in line to the Spanish throne Photo: Gtresonline

The avid royal yachtsman was also asked if his daughters will be taking any sailing classes during their stay. "It depends on them," he said while looking at Leonor, who spontaneously shrugged in response.

While in Mallorca, King Felipe will combine official duties with his position as a team member in the Copa del Rey (King's Cup) international yachting race. The King has already been spotted training with the crew on his team's yacht while Queen Letizia took care of the girls back at the Palace.