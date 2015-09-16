Princess Beatrice, Princess Olympia take on New York Fashion Week

Hollywood royalty and the fashion elite rubbed shoulders with real-life princesses at New York Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2016 shows. Effortlessly chic Princess Beatrice, 27, who moved to Manhattan earlier this year, was spotted in the front row at the Rebecca Minkoff show at the Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Square on Saturday, September 12.

Princess Beatrice also met designer Rebecca Minkoff after Photo: Getty Images

Wearing a navy dress with floral embellishments, Prince William and Prince Harry's flame-haired cousin was photographed sitting alongside gluten-free chef Caroline Byron. While there, she also posed with the designer herself after the show.

The Princess of York was out again on Monday, September 14, and was photographed wearing a black-and-white outfit backstage with Tommy Hilfiger at the designer's show at Pier 36.

Princess Olympia and Elle Macpherson's son Flynn Photo: BFA.com

Princess Olympia of Greece, 19, who is attending college at New York University, was photographed with Elle Macpherson's handsome son Flynn Busson, 17, at Diane von Furstenberg's after-show dinner held at the designer's studio on Sunday, September 13.

The New York-born royal, whose parents are Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Crown Prince Pavlos, also posted photos on Instagram that showed her at the Givenchy after party, Monique Lhuillier's show and at Michael Kors' Gold fragrance launch party.

Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz with Man Repeller's Leanda Medine Photo: Getty Images

Wearing a richly patterned full-length dress topped with a black velvet jacket, Saudi Arabia's Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz was seen arriving at Prabal Garung's show at Skylight at Moynihan Station also on Sunday.

The stylish royal — who owns D'NA, two members-only fashion boutiques in Riyadh and Doha — went for a lighter look in creams, white and gold when she sat front-row at Altuzarra's show at Spring Studios on Saturday, September 12.