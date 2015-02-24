Princess Beatrice has moved to America
America might lack palaces and balls, but that doesn't seem to bother some royal family members.
It was officially announced that Princess Beatrice has moved to America to take a finance course starting this week, although it was not mentioned where she would be living. A spokesperson for her mother, Sarah, the Duchess of York, confirmed the news to HELLO!.
The move was originally reported by People, whose source said it was a result of Beatrice's email being a part of the Sony hacks revealing her $30,000 a year salary as a coordinating producer at Sony Europe.
The Goldsmith College grad and cousin of Prince William isn't the first to try out life in the United States. She'll be following in the steps of her sister Princess Eugenie, who moved to Manhattan, New York, in 2013 to start a job at online auction house Paddle8. The 26-year-old's mother Duchess Fergie has long been a staple in the United States, often visiting to promote her books and lifestyle products.
Beatrice's move comes just in time as Princess Madeleine of Sweden just announced she will leaving the Big Apple after spending several years here with financier husband Christopher O’Neill.
We welcome all royals to our shores!