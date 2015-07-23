Princess Beatrice joins Pierre Casiraghi, Beatrice Borromeo at friend's wedding

It was a Roman affair for Princess Beatrice, Monaco's Pierre Casiraghi and his fiancée Beatrice Borromeo. The trio attended a high-society wedding in Rome over the weekend for friends Joseph Getty and Sabine Ghanem.

Beatrice, 26, looked pretty in pink, wearing a pastel-colored, tailored dress that fell high above the knee. The Queen's granddaughter completed her wedding outfit with a summery floral hat, while she swept her flowing hair to one side. Beatrice finished off her look with dainty gold jewelry and a pair of strappy pointed heels.

Princess Beatrice flew to Rome for her friends' wedding Photo: Splash

Her billionaire friend Joseph, who is the same age as Beatrice, is the son of Mark Getty, the British businessman and co-founder of Getty Images. Joseph exchanged vows with his jewelry designer love Sabine at the Santi Apostoli church on Saturday.

The bride, who is of Lebanese and Egyptian origin, was pictured arriving at the church in her custom-made silk wedding dress that featured a flowing cape and hood and bursts of gold designs.

Sabine Ghanem and Joseph Getty married on Saturday at the Santi Apostoli church Photo: Splash

The striking wedding number was created by Schiaparelli and had Sabine's initials and new surname, as well as the wedding date, sewn into the label. A photo that the blonde beauty shared on Instagram showed the intricate gold details of the cape, as well as Sabine's matching shoes and small clutch bag.

"#Joebine #married Thank you #Schiaparelli for making my wildest fantasy come true," she wrote. "Making this dress has been the most incredible creative journey of my life @farida_khelfa @elsaschiaparelli."

Apart from Princess Beatrice, other famous names on the guest list included Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo, who are also set to marry later this year.

Princess Caroline of Monaco's younger son and the Italian journalist have been together for seven years and will be making their union official this summer. The lovebirds have chosen to marry on the Borromean Islands on Lake Maggiore that belong to Beatrice's family.

Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi made a very fashionable appearance Photo: Getty Images

Making a very fashionable appearance, Pierre looked dapper in a three-piece suit while his soon-to-be wife turned heads in a pale mint green summer frock that featured a bejeweled neckline. The statuesque beauty tied her blonde hair into a ponytail and accessorized with a pair of cool red and tortoise shell-printed sunglasses.