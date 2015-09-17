Kate Middleton returns to royal duties after maternity leave

Putting her maternity leave to an end, Kate Middleton is back on royal duty. On her first solo engagement since the birth of Princess Charlotte, the Duchess opted for a houndstooth dress by Ralph Lauren and a blow-dried style that showed off her new bangs. The mom-of-two was in London visiting the Anna Freud Centre, which promotes mental health in children, a cause close to her heart.

Kate visited the Anna Freud Centre on Thursday Photo: Getty Images

The center is named after the daughter of Sigmund Freud, who was also a psychologist and specialized in children's mental health. In 1952 she founded The Hampstead Clinic, the first child psychoanalytic centre for observational research, teaching and learning and it was renamed in her honour when she died. The Duchess will tour the site of its planned Community Campus near King’s Cross station.

25 hits - 0 misses! The Duchess and and Kaionel beat the cardio wall in the SmartGym at the Anna Freud Centre's Family School today. The Family School provides alternative education for children with serious emotional and behavioural issues and their families. A video posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 17, 2015 at 9:06am PDT

Kate has kept a low profile for the last four months only venturing out to attend the Prince William's country retreat Anmer Hall while adjusting to life as a mother-of-two with Charlotte and Prince George.

The Duchess views @AFCevents plans for a new centre of excellence bringing leaders in mental health work together pic.twitter.com/uJMVKgaXv4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 17, 2015

However, the Cambridges did travel to Balmoral to help Queen Elizabeth celebrate her achievement in becoming Britain's longest reigning monarch.

