Kate Middleton stuns in new Indian designer while meeting children at Fostering Awards

It was mom's night out for Kate Middleton. The mother-of-two stunned in a cobalt blue dress as she stepped out for the Fostering Excellence Awards on Tuesday night, shining a spotlight on The Fostering Network – a charity dedicated to foster care.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL GALLERY





Kate Middleton looked chic in the designer number Photo: WireImage

Kate attended the evening's ceremony which was celebrating the achievements of foster carers, young people, social workers and others within the fostering community after joining Prince William at the French Embassy to sign the book of condolence for the Paris attacks. Kate, who was on hand to present winners with their awards, elected to wear a bright crinkle-effect dress with cropped sleeves and a full skirt from new Indian designer Saloni.

VIEW GALLERY

The cobalt dress is currently selling on matchesfashion.com

Kate's dress, which is named the Martine, is currently available on Matchesfashion.com for around $844. The 33-year-old accentuated her slim waist wearing a black belt and completed her ensemble with black suede court heels and a small black clutch.

The Duchess's decision to wear the Indian designer comes just days after it was confirmed that she and William would embark on a tour of India next spring.

The Duchess is meeting award winners at our Fostering Excellence Awards #TFNAwards pic.twitter.com/Xw2WX4rGM1 — Fostering Network (@fosteringnet) November 17, 2015 The Duchess of Cambridge chatted with winners at the Fostering Excellence Awards

Prior to the actual awards ceremony, the stylish mom had a chance to meet all the winners at a special tea party, including Emily, Sian and Adam — whom she presented the Fostering Achievement Awards to later. The three teenagers have all been fostered and were being recognized for their extraordinary achievements.

Adam, who is autistic and lives with his foster mom Carol Webster, has helped Carol raise foster babies at their home. "He sits there playing them. He is brilliant with them," Carol, 57 said. "Adam has his own challenges in life and yet finds the inner strength to support other children being in a foster home and living away from home. He always has a wonderful smile and he is an excellent role model."

The stylish mom was gifted quilts for her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte Photo: Getty Images

Kate, who was accompanied by the evening's host Holly Willoughby, was presented with beautiful quilts for her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte before the awards began. "My, you've grown since I last met you," Kate said to youngsters Rowan and Ambrose, who handed her the gifts. The Duchess met the children in January at a previous engagement with the charity.

Since becoming a mom in 2013, Kate has become even more committed to causes centered around children. Prince William's wife was first introduced to The Fostering Network back in January, when she was pregnant with daughter Charlotte.

The charity's president Jim Bond praised his royal guest for "shining a light on fostering." Kate was also given a special memory box to remind her of her day with the charity.

The Fostering Network brings together everyone involved in fostering to help fostered children and young people to achieve the very best they can. It also highlights the need for more people to come forward and act as foster carers. There is currently a need for at least 8,370 new foster families across the U.K.