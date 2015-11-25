Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Princess Sofia are keeping baby's gender a surprise

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and his pregnant wife Princess Sofia are expecting their first child in April, but the royal newlyweds won't be finding out if they're having a Prince or a Princess until the big day. "It'll be a surprise," Sofia told a reporter in New York. "It feels great."

As an expectant first-time father, Prince Carl Philip revealed that he has already been given some parenting advice from his sisters, Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine. "We've talked, but I'm not going into what they told me!" Carl Philip said.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are keeping their baby's gender a surprise Photo: Getty Images

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia tied the knot earlier this year in June. The royal couple announced the happy news that they were expecting their first child together via an official statement in October. "We are so happy and excited to announce that we are expecting our first child," the parents-to-be wrote. "We are very much looking forward to it."

The royal couple announced the pregnancy in October Photo: Facebook

The palace also revealed: "The birth is expected to take place in April of 2016. No changes in the schedule of The Prince Couple's public engagements are planned during the fall of 2015."

Despite being pregnant, Sofia has continued to fulfill her royal duties and recently traveled to South Africa to carry out work with one of her charities, Project Playground. The expectant Princess, who has been showing off her maternity style, is currently enjoying a private getaway in New York with her husband and will resume her royal duties at the end of the month.

The 30-year-old isn't the only member of the Swedish royal family expecting a baby in 2016. Sofia's sister-in-law Crown Princess Victoria is also due to welcome her second child in March. The heir to the Swedish throne recently joked that her 3-year-old daughter Princess Estelle would prefer to have a pet hamster rather than a baby brother or sister.