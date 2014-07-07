Prince Carl Philip of Sweden talks 'surprise' proposal to Sofia Hellqvist

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and his new fiancée Sofia Hellqvist have spoken for the first time about their engagement.



Carl Philip, 35, took the model by surprise when he proposed to her early one morning. Their happy news was announced on Friday 27 June at a press conference held at Drottningholm Palace.



"I was nervous," the prince said of the proposal. "I woke up several times the night before, I do not know if Sofia noticed. I wanted it to be a surprise."

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

VIEW GALLERY

Sofia Hellqvist and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden





"He did manage to surprise me," said Sofia, who is usually the first of the two to wake up. "But I did think he was strangely refreshed that morning."



The loved-up couple were giving a joint interview to Swedish website DT, and held hands throughout the whole conversation.



"Some people said we clicked from the start," said Sofia. "But I could never believe it would end like this. Everyone who knows Carl Philip notices at once that he is an incredibly humble, warm and kind person. The more I got to know him, the more my love for him grew."

VIEW GALLERY

Sofia Hellqvist and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden on the day of their engagement announcement





While the couple plan to marry in the summer of 2015, Carl Philip and Sofia have not had time to start thinking about their nuptials.



"We're taking one step at a time," said Sofia. "Naturally we plan to have children in the future," with the groom-to-be adding, "We want to live, do things together and just enjoy being for now."



Sofia, who first met her prince charming in 2009, has been invited to family events such as Princess Madeleine's wedding last year and Princess Leonore's baptism in June. However, she is now considered an automatic guest at public events that Carl Philip attends.

VIEW GALLERY

Sofia Hellqvist at Princess Leonore's baptism in June





"I felt hugely confident announcing our engagement and having Sofia by my side," said the royal. "At last, we were a team and we're a good team."



Sofia, who rose to fame as a model and reality TV contestant and is also a yoga teacher, added that she knows how to handle the pressure that comes with dating a prince.



"From the beginning I've had a strong identity," said the 29-year-old. "I know who I am and the values I have. I'm here for the most beautiful reason in the world, and it is love. As long as it is strong then I am strong."



Carl Philip and Sofia have been dating since 2010. The following year the couple moved in together to a private estate in Djurgården, an affluent neighbourhood in Stockholm.