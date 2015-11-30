Princess Charlotte is all smiles in new adorable photos taken by Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is proving to be quite the photographer as she snapped new photos of 6-month-old daughter Princess Charlotte ahead of the holiday season. The little royal, who turns 7 months on December 2, was last seen in her mother's arms during her christening. And as an early Christmas present, the Duchess of Cambridge turned photographer in early November to capture her daughter in her smiling glory.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS OF CHARLOTTE

Prince William and Kate have released new pictures of daughter Princess Charlotte Photo: Duchess of Cambridge



Charlotte is a spitting image of her 33-year-old mother with her dark hair, huge blue eyes and long dark lashes. The beautiful Princess is dressed in a delicately patterned floral dress with frilly collar, a pink cardigan and pale-pink tights.

The gorgeous photos were released as Charlotte looks forward to spending her first Christmas with big brother Prince George. And as Prince William recently commented on a trip to Cambridge University, she is very "lady-like" while George is "lively."

Princess Charlotte playing with a cuddly toy dog Photo: Duchess of Cambridge



Kate captured the images at the family's country home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. A keen photographer, Kate decided to take the candid snaps herself rather than ask a professional – just as she did shortly after George's birth in April.

The royal couple released the following statement at the time of her birth: "The Duke and Duchess continue to receive warm messages about Princess Charlotte from all around the world and they hope that everyone enjoys these lovely photos as much as they do."

This will be Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first Christmas together Photo: Duchess of Cambridge



Speaking about her children recently, Kate said that both George, 2, and Charlotte were "doing really well." Chatting at a charity event, she revealed that George loves helicopters and is looking forward to the festive season. "George will be starting to talk about Christmas soon," she said. "Charlotte is getting bigger and getting on well with her noisy big brother."



William made similar comments soon after Charlotte's birth, when he said: "It has been fantastic and she has been a little joy of heaven. But at the same time it is more responsibility, looking after two little ones, especially when George is around. He's a little monkey. But it is fantastic having a lovely little family and I am so thrilled. And Catherine has been doing an amazing job as a mother and I'm very proud of her."

Princess Charlotte will turn 7 months old on December 2 Photo: Getty Images



Like any toddler, Georgeshe was already sleeping through the night at just two months old.



As William and Kate strive to give their children as normal an upbringing as possible, they have made 10-bedroom Anmer Hall, which lies on the Queen's Sandringham Estate, their main home. Kate recently told members of a Scout group that she wanted to sign George up for the Scouts and Charlotte for the Rainbows, the youngest Girl Guide group.