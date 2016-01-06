Prince William and Kate Middleton bring a smiley Prince George to his first day of preschool

Prince George is off to preschool! The adorable toddler kicked off 2016 in a big way, by attending his first day of nursery school at Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk. Like most moms on the first day of school, Kate Middleton snapped photos of her and Prince William's 2-year-old son in front of a mural, before he made his way into the building ready to learn.

Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal

Westacre's newest student was dropped off by both his mom and dad. The proud parents drove him to the school from their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. A royal source told HELLO!, "He's going to be attending part time for a handful of hours per day. Both the Duke and Duchess dropped him off today and it seems all went well."

The $70-a-day nursery in King's Lynn is housed in a former chapel and 85 percent of children there receive financial help to cover the fees. It teaches pupils from ages 2 to 5 and was rated "good" in an Ofsted report last June.

It is a far cry from some of the elite nursery schools around the royal couple's Kensington Palace home, which sometimes charge up to $30,000 a year.

Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal

Once William and Kate announced the school their son would attend, a spokesman for the school said, "We are looking forward to welcoming George to our nursery where he will get the same special experience as all of our children."

The release of the new photos come after doting dad William spoke about how fatherhood has changed him. "I'm a lot more emotional than I used to be," William told presenters Ant and Dec for their documentary When Ant and Dec Met The Prince: 40 Years of the Prince's Trust.

"I never used to get too wound up or worried about things," he said. "But now the smallest little things, you well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever, a lot more, I think, as a father. Just because you realise how precious life is and it puts it all in perspective."