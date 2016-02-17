Kate Middleton's trip to Scotland: A tennis coaching session and more of her plans

Kate Middleton is heading back to Scotland! Four months after she visited Dundee with her husband Prince William, Kate will be going to Edinburgh for a trio of engagements on February 24.

The first stop on her tour will be at Craigmount High School, where she will take part in a tennis coaching session with British tennis player Andy Murray's mom, Judy Murray.

Kate, who is known as the Countess of Strathearn in Scotland, will join Judy and other tennis coaches at the workshop, Kensington Palace has revealed. The training session will be run by the Tennis on the Road Foundation which delivers starter tennis lessons to both adults and children, encouraging them to get active and play the sport.

Kate is a huge tennis fan, and often attends the tennis competition Wimbledon Photo: Getty Images

This isn't the first time that Kate has gotten involved in a sports activity with kids Photo: Getty Images

The focus of Kate's day out in Edinburgh next week is on children and young people. The Duchess will continue her work in support of children's mental health by visiting two of her patronages that have a presence in the Scottish capital – Place2Be and The Art Room.

Kate will visit St. Catherine's Primary School to see how Place2Be's work in Scotland is improving the emotional well-being of pupils, parents, families and school staff. She will then visit the Wester Hailes Education Centre, which houses The Art Room's first studio in Scotland.

Kate will also visit two of her charities, Place2Be and The Art Room, while she's in Edinburgh Photo: Getty Images

Since she became a member of the royal family, the Duchess has been championing various children's charities and is a firm believer that early intervention can prevent youngsters developing bigger problems in later life.

Kate has shown a deep interest in mental health and this week she launched the Young Minds Matter initiative for The Huffington Post UK. Acting as a guest editor for the website,