27 times sporty royals made us laugh - photos of Prince Harry, Princess Kate & Co playing sport

From Prince Harry's polo skills to Princess Kate's tennis prowess, the royal family members are a talented bunch when it comes to sport.

They're also not afraid to throw themselves into news activities when performing public engagements either; King Charles recently got stuck into a game of American football, while Princess Kate and Prince William have raced each other, with the public watching on.



During their finest sporting moments is when we get to see a more laidback, light-hearted side to the royals, resulting in some of the most natural pictures of them.

Scroll down for the funniest photos of the royals mid-flow in everything from rugby to rowing.

1.Prince Harry gets *very* into his polo match

Prince Harry has taken up professional polo since moving to California – and he seems very passionate about it in this photo

2. The Princess of Wales forgets which sport she's playing

Kate was dressed for football... but appears to be practicing her ballet

3. King Charles puts his back into it

King Charles might not be in his cricket whites, but he certainly seems to know what he's doing!

4. Prince Harry delights fans

The Duke of Sussex had fans (and his wife Meghan Markle) entranced when he performed an intense stretching routine after his polo match

5. Sophie Wessex glams up for bowls

Given that bowls is among the most placid sports, the Countess of Wessex is certainly giving it her all!

6. Princess Catherine gets a lift

We hope those rugby players were careful with Princess Catherine! She sure looks apprehensive to be in the air...

7. Kate is suspicious of William's skills

William is known to be a football fan, but his wife certainly doesn't seem convinced of his prowess...

8. Meghan Markle can't get over son Archie's jersey

The Duchess of Sussex was clearly overjoyed when she was gifted a mini jersey for son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at a Boston Red Sox game.

9. Kate Middleton shows off in front of hubby Prince William

Kate, Princess of Wales, was clearly proud of herself as she and Prince William tried their hands at hurling and gaelic football in Ireland. Beat that, boys.

10. Kate Middleton aims her shot

Katnis Everdeen watch your back, is all we’re saying.

11. Meghan Markle conjures up a floating ball

Wingardium leviosa, she says.

12. Prince William is ever the gentleman

Will gave Kate a good chance at beating him in a race at the Olympic Park, London.

13. Meghan Markle nails her wizardry

See? Magic Mike or Magic Meghan?

14. Kate Middleton has a ball

See what we did there? Ball? Laugh? Love the outfit, Duchess.

15. Kate Middleton reassures Will she's a sailing superstar

Her boat race says it all. Pun intended.

16. Prince William and Kate Middleton set a new fashion trend

It's the yellow hats for us.

17. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle plot tactics

The Princess of Wales and Sussex shared ways to bring Murray down at Wimbledon in 2018.

18. King Charles concentrates

The art of archery is all in a deep frown and big grin, apparently.

19. Kate Middleton protects her modesty

The Princess of Wales rocked an appropriate red skirt suit and heels for a game of cricket.

20. Prince William kicks like his life depends on it

Go for it, Wills.

21. Prince William harnesses his inner yogi

Just look at that flexibility.

22. Kate Middleton gives Emma Raducanu a run for her racket

We're not sure if Kate or Charles' concentration face is more intense.

23. Prince William makes wife Kate Middleton jump

Fog horn in the face. Classic.

24. Prince Harry does his best Hulk impression

Give it everything you've got, H.

25. Prince Harry gets low

The Duke of Sussex has clearly nailed the squat life.

26. Sophie Wessex masters magic trick

The Countess of Wessex balanced a ball on her fingertips while making it hover with power from the other hand.

27. Meghan Markle brings out her competitive side

Nina Dobrev had no chance in a charity American football match.

