Kate Middleton and Prince William to support child mentoring on next royal engagement

Kensington Palace has confirmed the newest engagement for Prince William and his wife the Duchess of Cambridge. The royal couple are set to visit urban youth charity XLP later this month.

The pair will tour the London-based charity on March 11 to see the work carried out by the organization's mentoring program, XL Mentoring.

William and Kate will carry out a joint engagement at XL-Mentoring Photo: Getty Images

"On Friday 11 March The Duke and Duchess will visit @XLMentoring, part of @xlplondon, which supports young people facing emotional challenges," the tweet read.

XL-Mentoring is a scheme run through churches and charitable organizations that offers support to young people aged 11-18 by providing them with a mentor. These mentors will meet up with them for two hours a week for 12 months to discuss any issues they may have, as well as helping them to learn new skills, set goals for the future and work hard to achieve them.

The scheme was set up by charity XLP, which was established in 1996 by Patrick Regan. The organization now operates in over 60 schools and deals with a wide variety of issues including drugs awareness, anger management, poverty and racism.

It is not the first time William and Kate have seen the charity's work first-hand; in March 2015 the royal couple visited one of XLP's community outreach projects in Sydenham, London, which they described as "incredible and revolutionary".

William and Kate previously visited the charity in March 2015 Photo: Getty Images

Prince William's calendar is set to get a lot busier in the upcoming weeks as he and Kate prepare to undertake a royal tour of India and Bhutan in April. Recently, royal aides defended Prince William when he was criticized for only attending two royal engagements so far this year, in addition to his part-time job as an ambulance helicopter pilot. The Prince has been involved in a series of rescues in recent months – in fact, just last week he surprised onlookers in the small town of Braintree, England when he landed to assist at a car accident scene.