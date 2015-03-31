Pregnant Kate Middleton steps out for last engagement before giving birth

Kate Middleton have made their last public appearance together before they become parents for the second time. On Friday, the royal couple showed their support for young people in south London, stepping out in Deptford, Gipsy Hill and Sydenham, to see first-hand how several charities help and provide services to youngsters in schools and local communities.



The pregnant Duchess, who is due to give birth around mid to late April, dressed her baby bump in a cerise coat by British fashion house Mulberry which she previously wore during her two-day visit to New York in December.

The 33-year-old was pretty in pink for her last engagement before welcoming her second child Photo: Getty Images

First on William and Kate's agenda was a tour of the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust's headquarters in Deptford. The centr, which regularly hosts exhibitions, seminars and artistic events, is described as a "place for community learning and social research, inspiring and motivating young people".



The charity was founded in memory of teenager Stephen Lawrence, who was the fatal victim of a racially-motivated attack that took place in South East London in 1993.



Following their appearance at the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, William, 32, and Kate will head to urban youth charity XLP, which was set up in 1996 by Patrick Regan after a stabbing in a playground.

Will and Kate attended the event together as they prepare for baby number two Photo: Getty Images

The organization now operates in over 60 schools and deals with a wide variety of issues including drugs awareness, anger management, poverty and racism. William and Kate are expected to view some of the exhibitions on display, which may be particularly interesting for creative Kate, who graduated from the University of St Andrews with a degree in history of art.



Ahead of the couple's arrival, Kensington Palace's official Instagram account shared a photo taken at the venue for their first engagement.