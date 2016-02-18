Kate Middleton style: Full details of her red hot military look

Over the past week, Kate Middleton has once again proved who is the most fashionable royal of them all. The Duchess of Cambridge was the very definition of elegance during her visit to the Royal Air Force Valley in Wales on Thursday with Prince William.

The Duchess recycled a red L.K. Bennett coat Photo: Getty Images

For the special event, Kate chose one of her go-to designers, London-based L.K. Bennett, wearing the label's gorgeous red Ami coat which features a belted waist with gold buckle detailing. It's not the first time she has worn the coat - she chose it for a series of past appearances including a visit to Copenhagen with William back in 2011. Her accessories complemented the look perfectly, with the stylish royal opting for a brown Lock & Co. hat, paired with heels, gloves and a clutch bag in matching shades. When it came to her hair and make-up, Kate chose a simple yet stunning look, sweeping her glossy brunette hair back into a sleek ponytail.

William and Kate traveled from London by helicopter to the base in North Wales to attend the Search and Rescue Force Disbandment Parade, to honor the end of more than 75 years of the RAF SAR UK operations. The organization is particularly close to William's heart as it was where he served as a pilot.

Less than 24 hours before, Kate was also turning heads as she gave us all major work wardrobe envy while she took on her guest editing role of The Huffington Post UK on Wednesday. The mother-of-two, who worked in a temporary newsroom set up at Kensington Palace, showed off her effortlessly elegant style, mixing designer and high street pieces.



Kate turned heads with her office chic look on Wednesday Photo: Getty Images

Looking ever the professional, Kate turned to one of her favorite stores, Reiss, captivating fans in the label's $180 Vinnie Blouse, a cream high-necked shirt with button detailing. The mother-of-two also showed off her high fashion credentials, pairing the striking blouse with a black-and-white wrap skirt from Italian designers Dolce and Gabbana.

The British beauty left her glossy brunette locks down for the occasion in one of her world-famous blow dries, parting her bangs to the side for laidback elegance.

In her first blog post written for the news site, Kate explained why she is launching the Young Minds Matter initiative and shared her hopes for her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they grow up.