Prince William: 'Princess Charlotte is very easy, very sweet'

At 9 months old his daughter Princess Charlotte is "very sweet", but Prince William is already preparing for her complicated tween years! "[She is] very sweet, but all fathers say, ‘Just you wait, when you get to 9, 10, 11, they go crazy. I’m looking forward to it, there will be some drama!"

CLICK HERE TO SEE PRINCESS CHARLOTTE'S CUTEST PICS Prince William said that his two young children are very active, "No broken bones yet, but they're trying!" Photo: Getty Images

The second-in-line to the British throne chatted to injured rugby players and their families when he attended a reception hosted by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Friday night.

Speaking to guests, the Prince revealed that having two children under the age of 3 can sometimes be a handful. "No broken bones yet, but they’re trying," joked the 33-year-old. "[They’re] running around, pushing things, jumping. Please tell me it gets easier!"

During the reception, held before the Wales against France Six Nations game, William also joked about his sporting rivalry with his brother Prince Harry. When asked whether he teased his brother about England’s poor performance in the World Cup, the Duke laughed and replied: "Yes, don’t worry, we had some interesting conversations!"

The Prince met with injured and former rugby players at the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust reception Photo: Getty Images

William flew to Wales from Norfolk, England after working shifts as an air ambulance pilot from Monday to Thursday – including taking part in a rescue mission in Braintree, England.

The father-of-two, who recently visited Wales with wife Kate Middleton, was delighted to be back, telling BBC correspondent Sonia McLaughlin: "I love my rugby. Having lived in Wales for four years, worked here and seen the rugby I’m thrilled to be back. When the Welsh anthem goes, you know you are in Cardiff."



Both Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge have been on the move this month – Kate made a solo jaunt to Edinburgh, Scotland earlier this week, taking part in a tennis training session and showing off some local fashion by wearing a kilt.

Upcoming travel plans for the royal couple include a visit to India, where they will retrace the steps of Prince William's mom, Princess Diana.