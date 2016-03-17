Queen Letizia of Spain takes her sophisticated style to Puerto Rico

Queen Letizia of Spain knows how to pull off a pant suit. The royal looked fierce when she stepped out in a Hugo Boss 'Kamalia' fitted blazer and structured trousers for a royal engagement during a tour in Puerto Rico.

The 43-year-old teamed her off-white suit with matching peep toe high heels and clutch mag. She added a touch of color to the look by wearing a crosshatch houndstooth Carolina Herrera patterned blouse underneath.

Queen Letizia looked chic in off-white suit in Puerto Rico Photo: Gtres

Before attending a Congress in the afternoon, Letizia and her husband King Felipe were invited to visit La Fortalexa Governor's Mansion and El Morro and San Juan Museum, by the Puerto Rican Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla and first lady Wilma Pastrana. At the museum they were given a personal tour of the Quijotes por el Mundo exhibition by the curator, Jose Manuel Lucia.

Earlier that afternoon Felipe and Letizia attended the seventh Spanish Language International Congress. For the event the Spanish Queen recycled a dusty pink Felipe Varela skirt suit. The royal debuted this outfit during a royal tour to the United States in November 2013. Since then she has repeated this ensemble on several occasions.

Earlier that day Letizia wore a blush pink skirt suit Photo: Gtres

Accessorizing her outfit the mom-of-two opted for a tonal blush patent belt and clutch from Magrit, and wore nude patent Prada pumps. She kept her jewelry simple but added some sparkle to her look by wearing diamond earrings that she wore for her wedding in 2004.

Queen Letizia has worn the suit at least once a year since 2013 Photo: Getty Images

The royal couple launched the week long congress that brings together more than 200 writers, academics and literary experts, to discuss the new challenges that the Spanish language faces.

Felipe and Letizia were greeted by the Puerto Rican governor and his wife Photo: Gtres

The royal tour to Puerto Rico is the first international trip of the year for the Spanish royals, who have been forced to cancel other overseas engagements due to governmental obligations.