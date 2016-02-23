Queen Letizia of Spain recycles her favorite embroidered jacket from Zara

When it comes to fashion, Queen Letizia has it covered! The stylish royal, who loves to recycle her outfits (just like Kate Middleton!) was seen wearing her favorite embroidered jacket from Zara for the third time during a visit to Nino Jesus Children's Hospital in Spain.

The 43-year-old Queen – who is known for her love of jeans, leather jackets and hipster hotspots – seems to truly adore the trendy jacket. Letizia wore it for the first time in November 2015, during an appearance with husband King Felipe and paired it with black Hugo Boss 'Taru' trousers and Prada 'Saffiano' leather pumps.

Letizia then dusted it off the following month and wore it while attending a board meeting for Help Against Drug Addiction, pairing it again with black pants and black pumps (just one pair from her amazing shoe collection).



The short jacket, made popular by the royal, retails on Zara's site for $169. When it comes to sporting jackets, Letizia's wardrobe staples include colored blazers and sleek tuxedo styles when she's not dressed to the nines in a elegant gown and tiara.

It's nice to see Spain's Queen recycle one of her best looks – and nail it every time.