Princess Sofia of Sweden takes her bump for a stroll around Riddarholm Church

The countdown is officially on for the next royal baby. Princess Sofia of Sweden stepped out on Monday showing off her growing baby bump.

The 31-year-old, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Carl Philip, visited the Riddarholm Church and Treasury with the department of public activities.

Sofia's bump was on full display Photo: Instagram.com/@kungahuset

Sofia was photographed standing next to the grave of Karl XII at the Riddarholm Church donning a black ensemble. The princess’s black belted coat highlighted her sizable bump. Under, she also wore a maternity blouse from royal favorite Seraphine.

Carl and his wife announced their pregnancy back in October with a statement that read: "We are so excited to announce that we are expecting our first child. We are very much looking forward to it."

The pair is keeping mum when it comes to the sex of their impending arrival. Last year the expectant mom told a reporter, "It'll be a surprise.” At that time, the prince also revealed that he had already been given parenting advice from his sisters, Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine. He said, "We've talked, but I'm not going into what they told me!"

Prince Oscar will soon not be the youngest Swedish royal Photo: Facebook/Kungahuset

The couple’s first child will join older cousins Princess Estelle, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and the Swedish royal family's latest addition, Prince Oscar.

Shortly after Oscar's arrival earlier this month, Princess Victoria treated royal watchers to sweet photos of her newborn son. The mom-of-two decided to forgo an official photographer and use one of her personal pictures to introduce the young prince. The 38-year-old photographed the five-day-old baby as he snuggled up under a cozy cream blanket and slept sweetly.

Princess Madeleine shared a new photo of Prince Nicolas Photo: Facebook.com/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden

Meanwhile over the weekend, Princess Madeleine shared a new photo of her little blue-eyed boy, Prince Nicolas. The royal mom, who welcomed her second child last June, captioned the photo, “#fbf‬-- Time is flying can't believe my sweet Nicolas is 9 months!”