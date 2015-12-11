Swedish royals: Crown Princess Victoria, Madeleine and Sofia sparkle in tiaras at Nobel Prize gala

Sporting tiaras and adorable baby bumps, Sweden's royal moms-to-be Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Sofia stole the show at the Nobel Prize banquet on Thursday night. The two royals, who are both set to welcome new additions to the royal family in 2016, looked stunning in floor-sweeping gowns at the gala held at Stockholm's City Hall, where King Carl XVI Gustaf presented the awards to this year's Nobel Prize winners.

Princess Victoria's Connaught tiara was upstaged by her growing baby bump Photo: Getty Images

Victoria highlighted her blossoming figure in a floor-length purple gown with a silver sash. The 38-year-old Crown Princess accessorized her look with one of her favorite pieces, the Connaught ‘forget-me-not’ tiara. The diamond-encrusted headpiece was originally given as a gift to Queen Silvia before her wedding in 1976. Exquisitely designed, it features five loops of forget-me-not flowers and leaves, each with a detachable hanging diamond pendant.



A pregnant Princess Sofia looked elegant in an embellished Oscar de la Renta gown Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile Princess Sofia, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Carl Philip, kept her bump concealed under an intricately embellished midnight blue gown by Oscar de la Renta. Sofia topped off her outfit with the emerald and diamond encrusted tiara and earrings that were created especially for her wedding day in June.

Princess Madeleine makes her entrance at the gala, attended by 1,600 guests Photo: Getty Images

Other members of the royal family to attend the ceremony included Queen Silvia and Princess Madeleine, who was accompanied by her husband Chris O'Neill. The couple had returned to Sweden earlier this week for a number of events, including filming their first joint television interview together.



The three Princesses stole the show in the royal family's finest jewels Photos: Getty Images

Just like her older sister, Madeleine selected an eye-catching tiara, the Aquamarine Koloshnik design, for the occasion along with a beautiful embellished gown and glittery clutch. The 33-year-old wowed as she entered the ceremony – held in a hall decorated with 20,000 white, yellow and orange flowers which were donated by the Italian city of San Remo – on the arm of Nobel Chemistry Prize 2015 co-winner Paul Modrich.