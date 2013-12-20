Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine support Queen Silvia on her 70th birthday

Queen Silvia of Sweden celebrated her 70th birthday on Wednesday, surrounded by family and friends at a lavish gala held at the Oscars Theatre in Stockholm.



The birthday girl glittered in a floor-length red gown, which she accessorised with matching scarlet heels, a ruby necklace and a cream fur coat.



Silvia was accompanied by her husband King Carl XVI Gustav, and their three children, Princess Victoria, 36, Prince Carl Philip, 34, and 31-year-old Princess Madeleine, who is nearly seven months pregnant with a baby girl.



Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustav



Victoria and Madeleine's husbands, Prince Daniel and Chris O'Neill, and Carl-Philip's long-term girlfriend Sofia Hellqvst also made up the party.



Pregnant Madeleine had made a special effort to attend her mother's birthday celebrations, having previously cancelled her attendance at the Nobel Prize Ceremony due to illness.



The mum-to-be, who married on 8 June, looked glamorous in a dark blue dress by British maternity brand Tiffany Rose, which she wore with a black jacket and navy shoes as she stood with her proud husband, 39-year-old Chris.



Princess Victoria, who left her adorable one-year-old daughter Estelle at home for the night, stepped out wearing an elegant feather-adorned white coat.



From left to right: Prince Carl Philip, Prince Daniel, Princess Victoria, Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill



Notable Swedish musicians including Tomas Ledin, Peter Jöback and Hanna Lindblad turned out to serenade Silvia and support her new foundation, Care About Children.



Profits from the gala went to the charity, which Silva created specially to mark her milestone birthday.



Following the performances the royal family joined the musicians and actors for dinner.