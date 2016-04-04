Princess Sofia of Sweden ends her royal duties and officially starts maternity leave

It's almost baby time, and Princess Sofia of Sweden is getting ready! As of Sunday, the 31-year-old mommy-to-be fulfilled all of her royal duties ahead of the birth of the new little royal.

Sofia seen here during a gathering at the Royal Swedish Academy of Fine Arts is officially on maternity leave Photo: Getty Images

During her final official day out until after her and Prince Carl Philip's new baby is born, Princess Sofia visited Stockholm's Sophiahemmet hospital. The medical facility is one of the oldest in the country and was named after King Oscar II's wife Queen Sofia.

Meanwhile the princess, who is the hospital's honorary president, showed off her very prominent baby bump. During the visit, she put on surgical scrubs, toured the hospital facilities and different areas.

Last month, Sofia was seen taking her stylish baby bump for a stroll during a visit to the Riddarholm Church as well as her trip to the Treasury.

Sofia recently showed off her bump during a trip to Riddarholm Church Photo: Instagram/@kungahuset

Sofia was snapped in a picture standing next to the grave of Karl XII, wearing an all black maternity ensemble, which featured a belted coat and a maternity blouse from Seraphine.

Sofia and her husband Prince Carl Philip announced that they were expecting their first child in October 2015 in a statement. "We are so excited to announce that we are expecting our first child. We are very much looking forward to it."

Sofia and Prince Carl Philip have remained mum on details surrounding their baby Photo: Getty Images

The royal couple has kept the details of their first child very private. They have yet to reveal the gender of the bab or the due date. During an interview, Sofia admitted that she and Philip are all about the element of surprise when it comes to the baby.

The Swedish royals have been basking in baby fever. Last month Philip's older sister Crown Princess Victoria welcomed her second child, Prince Oscar, with her husband Prince Daniel. Philip's other sister Princess Estelle and Princess Leonore.

Let the royal baby countdown begin.