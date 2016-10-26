Prince Harry brings Queen Elizabeth into friendly rivarly with Michelle Obama ahead of the Invictus Games

It’s on! A week after dining together at Kensington Palace, Prince Harry, President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle have taken to social media to show off their friendly Invictus Games competition.

The first lady initiated the rivalry on Friday with some “fighting” words for the prince. Michelle tweeted, “Hey, ‪@KensingtonRoyal! Are you ready for ‪@InvictusOrlando? Game on.” Attached to the tweet was a video message from the American and her husband.



In the clip, Michelle warned the royal saying, "Hey, Prince Harry. Remember when you told us to bring it at the Invictus Games?" President Obama then added, "Careful what you wish for!” Behind the politicians were service members, one of whom wrapped the video dropping a “boom.”



The 31-year-old was quick to write back tweeting, “Wow @FLOTUS and @POTUS, some @weareinvictus fighting talk there! You can dish it out, but can you take it? - H..” He followed up the tweet writing, “. ‪@FLOTUS ‪@POTUS How on Earth am I going to top that? - H.” (Spoiler alert, he did).

Harry brought out the big guns for his response to the Obamas by enlisting the help of his grandmother: the Queen. Prince William’s younger brother tweeted back at the American couple writing, “Unfortunately for you ‪@FLOTUS and ‪@POTUS I wasn't alone when you sent me that video - H.”

This time Harry included a video of his own with the U.K’s longest reigning monarch. The brilliant response showed the monarch and her grandson viewing the Obama’s message after Harry received a text from the "F.L.O.T.U.S." herself.

The Queen clearly was not intimidated by the pair's message. Instead, she shrugged off the Americans’ warnings saying, “Oh, really? Please.” Prince Harry ended his video message, looking directly at the camera and dropping a boom of his own. (Boom!)

Michelle Obama and Harry will reunite in May for the second Invictus Games. The sporting event kicks off May 8 and runs through the 12th in Orlando, Florida. Aside from the first lady, the ginger-haired royal will be joined by a slew of celebrities including Morgan Freeman and Derek Hough.