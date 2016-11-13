The Queen lays wreath at Remembrance Sunday Service at Cenotaph memorial

The Queen paid her respects on Remembrance Sunday by attending the annual service at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall, London.

Paying tribute to members of the armed forces who have died in major conflicts, her Majesty laid a poppy wreath while the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Countess of Wessex watched the proceedings from a balcony.

The Queen was given a lighter wreath to place this year instead of the usual wreath which is made from hardboard, broom and crepe paper and weighs around 12lbs. Although the monarch has laid the wreath at the service every year since 1945, a source told the Daily Mail: "It was felt at the age of 90 she might be grateful for a lighter wreath."

Jeremy Corbyn was also present at the service, and bowed his head before the parade of veterans began their march.

The royal family paid their respects on Saturday night by attending the annual Royal Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Queen and Prince Phillip were in attendance along with several members of the royal family including Prince William and Kate, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife the Countess of Wessex.

Other royal family members who attended the event included Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke and Duchess of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and Princess Alexandra, the Honourable Lady Ogilvy.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry paid his respects by attending the England vs South Africa rugby match in Twickenham, where he laid a wreath at the Rose and Poppy Gates prior to the match.