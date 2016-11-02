The Queen to use lighter wreath on Remembrance Sunday to account for advanced years

On Sunday 13 November, the Queen will once again lead the country in remembrance of Britain's war dead. But for the first time since she took the throne in 1952, there will be a break in tradition. This year, the monarch's wreath will be designed to weigh less than it has previously, in consideration of her advancing age.

The usual poppy wreath, which is made from hardboard, broom and crepe paper, is thought to weigh 12lbs. But a source told the Daily Mail: "It was felt at the age of 90 she might be grateful for a lighter wreath."

The Queen will lay a lighter wreath on Remembrance Sunday to account for her advanced years

It comes after last year's traditional Remembrance service was shortened out of respect for the elderly veterans still able to take part in the parade, and to also limit the amount of time the Queen, and her husband Prince Philip, would have to stand out in the inclement weather.

The Queen first laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London, in 1945 – and she has done so every year since.

Pictured laying her wreath at the Cenotaph in 1954

Next week, she will once again step forward following the end of the two-minute silence, which is marked by the sound of the Last Post by ten Royal Marine buglers, and place her tribute at the foot of the Sir Edwin Lutyens Portland stone monument to the Glorious Dead.

The ceremony is attended by military veterans, religious leaders, politicians and a large representation of the royal family; in the past Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Philip have all taken part in the poignant tribute.