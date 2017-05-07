Meghan Markle cheers on Prince Harry at polo - see the photos!

Meghan Markle was the talk of the polo on Saturday when she attended a high-profile match in Ascot to watch her boyfriend Prince Harry compete. The Suits actress looked stunning in an elegant black dress by designer Antonio Berardi, a white blazer and shades. Meghan could be seen applauding Harry from the royal box at the Audi Polo Challenge, held in support of WellChild and Sentebale. The exclusive event was attended by several celebrities, including Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hardy and Matt Smith. Reports say Prince William was also at the game.

Meghan Markle looking stunning at Harry's polo match

Until now Meghan, 35, and Prince Harry have kept a low profile in the early days of their romance. But Meghan’s presence at the polo this weekend appears to be a sign that the actress, who lives in Canada, is now ready to attend public engagements with Harry and their relationship is becoming more serious. The pair have been together for ten months and are believed to be attending the wedding reception of Pippa Middleton together this month. They make every effort to see each other regularly, with Harry, 32, flying out to Toronto recently to see his girlfriend. In the past month, Meghan has shut down her lifestyle blog The Tig and ended her role as ambassador to Canadian clothing company Reitmans – signs that she is preparing for a future with her Prince.

Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle enjoying the polo

The actress is best known for playing paralegal Rachel Zane in Suits, but before landing her big break, Meghan had a roster of cameo roles. She has starred in 90210, CSI: Miami and CSI: New York, as well as being a briefcase holder in Deal Or No Deal. Meghan also briefly appeared opposite Ashton Kutcher in 2005's A Lot like Love, where she played a passenger on a plane. She stole another 30-second scene in Horrible Bosses, playing FedEx delivery woman Jamie. Jason Sudeikis' character chats her up saying: "You're too cute to be a FedEx girl. You've got to be an actress or a model or something."

Prince Harry at the Audi Polo Challenge