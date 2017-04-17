EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry will have Meghan Markle by his side at Pippa Middleton's wedding

Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle has requested time off from her hit TV show Suits in May, leaving her free to join him at Pippa Middleton's wedding, HELLO! can exclusively reveal. The American actress wants to take a week off between May 15 to 22, which would allow her plenty of time to travel to the UK for the hotly-anticipated nuptials in Berkshire on May 20. If the couple do attend the wedding together it is said to mark a significant step in their relationship, as they have tried to keep their romance out of the spotlight since they first started dating in 2016.

Meghan has requested vacation time from her hit show Suits Photo: USA Network

Both Meghan and Harry have been crisscrossing the Atlantic in order to see each other since they began dating in July, with the Prince spotted arriving in Toronto on Wednesday to spend the Easter weekend with his girlfriend. It would not be the first wedding the couple has attended together; Meghan jetted to Jamaica to join Harry at the wedding of his best friend Tom Inskip and Lara Hughes-Young in March, where they enjoyed a stay at the lavish Round Hill Hotel and Villas resort on Montego Bay.

Harry has been spending Easter weekend with Meghan

It was confirmed on Monday that Harry would be a guest at the wedding of Pippa and her fiancé James Matthews, after weeks of speculation. Kensington Palace told HELLO! they had "no comment" whether Meghan would or would not be attending as his plus one. The sister of the Duchess of Cambridge also announced that the ceremony will be taking place at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, a Grade I-listed country church that dates back to the 13th century. The couple have also confirmed that Prince George will be a page boy while Princess Charlotte will be a bridesmaid. The wedding of the year will be officiated by the resident priest of St Mark's, Rev. Nick Wynne-Jones, while the reception will be held at the Middletons' beautiful seven-bedroom family home just seven miles away in Bucklebury. The estimated $7 million home of Michael and Carole Middleton has 18-acres of land, and so could accommodate a marquee to host the festivities.

