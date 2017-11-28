Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first interview touches on Princess Diana, meeting Kate Middleton and the Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for their first interview after the announcement of their engagement on November 27. The 33-year-old Prince and the 36-year-old actress only had eyes for each other as they shared the details of their romantic proposal and relationship — with BBC’s Mishal Husain. Harry said “the stars aligned” when he met the love of his life – before he decided to propose after a year of being together. Watch below for all the major moments from Harry and Meghan’s interview.

The Prince and his bride-to-be sat down for their first televised interview Photo: Getty Images

The ring

During the interview, the pair were asked about one of the most important aspects of their engagement – the ring. Harry designed the sparkler and noted the importance of including yellow gold, which is Meghan’s favorite, a stone sourced from Botswana – a place close to their hearts – and two additional stones from Princess Diana’s collection. When talking about the stunning piece of jewelry, the pair couldn’t keep their eyes off the rock, with Harry joking, “make sure it stays on that finger.”

The secret to making their long-distance love work

After months of privacy in their relationship, and living in Toronto and England, Meghan shared that the key to maintaining their love was finding time to see each other, despite their busy schedules. “I think we were able to really have so much time, just to connect,” Meghan said. “And we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were doing a long-distance relationship. We made it work.”

On putting their relationship ahead of everything

The 33-year-old Prince admitted that he feels a sense of responsibility for his bride-to-be. Harry shared that from the moment he met the 36-year-old and decided that they would be a pair – it was his job to make sure they put their relationship ahead of anything thrown their way. “I know that at the end of the day she chooses me and I chose her," he said. "And at the end of the day, whatever we have to tackle together or individually, will always be us together as a team. She’s capable of anything.”

The "exciting" moment Meghan met the Royal Family

Harry and Meghan have received solid support from his family. Harry shared that it was exciting when Meghan finally had the chance to meet members his family including, his father Charles, brother William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. “William was logging to meet her and so was Catherine,” he noted. “Catherine has been absolutely amazing as is William as well, a fantastic support.” With Meghan adding that the whole family has been “amazing.”

Meeting the Queen – and the corgis

Meghan valued every moment she had with the Queen. The actress shared that it was great to meet her as not only the Queen, but as one of the most important women in her future husband’s life. “The love that he has for her as his grandmother, all of those layers have been so important for me, so that when I met her, I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her.” The pair noted that the Queen’s five corgis all took an immediate liking to Meghan as well.

Harry says Meghan and Diana would have been close

Although Harry’s mother, Princess Diana passed away over twenty years ago, the Prince wanted to make sure that she was included in this special moment. Meghan’s ring, which was designed by the Prince, includes two of the Princess of Wale’s stones. The 33-year-old Prince noted that his mother would be over-the-moon for the pair. “I think they would be thick as thieves,” he said. “It is days like today when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news, but with the ring and everything that’s going on, I’m sure she is with us, jumping up and down somewhere else.”