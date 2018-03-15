Meghan Markle's engagement ring: Prince Harry pays a sparkling tribute to mom Princess Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn't hide their delight as they posed for the engagement photos on Monday afternoon. Just a few short hours after their betrothal was announced, the couple appeared in front of waiting press in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace. Dressed in white LINE coat, 36-year-old Meghan beamed as she stood hand-in-hand with Harry, her new engagement ring on display as they spoke to reporters. The gorgeous ring Prince Harry gave her is a trilogy ring featuring a large central diamond flanked on either side by two smaller jewels set on a gold band. The stones were specially selected by the Prince; the central diamond is from Botswana, where the couple recently vacationed together, and the other two diamonds are from his late mother Princess Diana's personal collection. The band is made of gold and the ring was made by Cleave and Company, Court Jewelers and Medalists to Her Majesty The Queen.

Meghan and Harry couldn't contain their excitement at the photocall Photo: Getty Images

Speaking about the exquisite design, 77 Diamonds' David Allen told HELLO!: "With two round diamonds supporting what appears to be a 2.5ct cushion cut diamond, the stones are set in white gold with the main band of the ring in yellow gold. A ring of this size and quality would start at around £50,000 ($66,800) but with the use of the late Princess Diana's diamonds as side stones, this ring, like Kate's before it, is of inestimable worth. The last Royal engagement that came with a Trilogy engagement ring was Sophie Wessex in 1999 to Prince Edward which features a round center stone and heart shape side stones."





Prince Harry used diamonds that belonged to his late mother Princess Diana for a part of the ring Photo: Getty Images

Harry, 33, and Meghan's engagement was announced on the morning of November 27 with an official confirmation from Clarence House. It read: "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty the Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace."





The pair had announced their engagement earlier on Monday morning Photo: Getty Images

The couple's appearance in the Sunken Garden – which had been converted into a tribute garden for Princess Diana during the summer – took place just hours later. The pair, who started dating last summer, looked head-over-heels in love as they posed for their first official photographs together, following their public debut in September at the Invictus Games. When asked if it had been a romantic proposal, Meghan smiled knowingly at Harry, before replying: "Very!" while the Prince added: "Of course!" The royal also sweetly said that he had known Meghan was the One "since the very first time we met."

