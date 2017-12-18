Prince William and Kate's Christmas card compared to other royal families The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pose with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince William and Kate opted for a more formal Christmas card this year, choosing to pose with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The family are pictured against a neutral background, with no distractions, and perfectly coordinate in smart outfits. The royals dressed up in their finest gear, with Kate recycling her powder blue Catherine Walker peplum jacket and skirt, which she wore on an official visit to the Netherlands in October 2016.

William looks dapper in a dark suit and blue tie, while his son George is handsome in a royal blue Pereprine shirt by Amaia Kids – one of Kate's go-to childrenswear designers – and navy shorts. Two-year-old Charlotte completes the photo, and is as pretty as a picture in her floral blue frock, which she wore on tour to Germany.

The photo appears to have been taken back in the summer when George posed for his fourth birthday portraits. Royal photographer Chris Jackson took the official photos of George then, as well as the family's Christmas card photo. He employed the same style of using a neutral, plain-coloured background.

The Cambridges' portrait is a stark contrast to some of the other royal Christmas cards that have been released this year. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel have released one of the most festive cards, posing with their children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar outside a snow-covered Haga Palace in Stockholm. Cheeky Estelle is caught mid-action, throwing a snowball at the camera. A video of the family playing in the snow also accompanied the picture.

Looking back, Prince William and Prince Harry starred in some very carefree pictures with their parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana. The family's card from 1987 was particularly sweet and showed the royals sitting outside their home, while their 1995 card showed William and Harry joking around and posing inside jars.

The Spanish royals, who are always composed during engagements, have also broken with formality for their annual Christmas cards. Their 2007 portrait showed Queen Letizia and King Felipe relaxing in a garden on a picnic blanket with their young daughters, while the family's card from last year was equally full of warmth. Letizia was pictured embracing her younger daughter Sofia, while her eldest child, Leonor, wore a festive Christmas jumper.

