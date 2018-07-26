Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unveil joint monogram – and we love it! What do you think of the royal cypher?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new cypher depicting both of their initials has been unveiled – and it's very regal. The intricate monogram, made up of an intertwined H and M, was spotted at the top of a letter addressed to The Today Show's Georgie Gardner, the presenter of the Australian breakfast programme. Georgie had gifted Harry and Meghan a picnic blanket on the occasion of their royal wedding in May.

The palace responded by sending a letter to the TV star, which was personally signed by the couple. Meghan, who is a keen calligrapher and did Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's wedding invitations, showcased her elegant handwriting at the start and end of the letter.

The message read: "Dear Georgie, we wanted to write and thank you so much for the incredibly thoughtful wedding gift. We're both delighted that you would think of us during this special time and greatly appreciate your kindness. We apologise for the delay in getting this letter to you but as you can hopefully understand it has been a very busy time for us. Thank you again for your kind gift. We are incredibly touched. All the best, Harry and Meghan."

This is the first time royal fans have caught a glimpse of Harry and Meghan's cypher. The Duchess' individual cypher was unveiled a few days after the royal wedding; it is a script uppercase M underneath a coronet and is very similar to the cyphers of Prince Harry, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

The coronet is also featured in Meghan's coat of arms, which was unveiled at the same time. Meghan worked closely with the College of Arms to get the design just right, and make sure it was both personal and representative of the royal family. The blue background of the shield represents the Pacific Ocean off the California coast, while the two golden rays across the shield are symbolic of the sunshine of the Duchess's home state. The three quills represent communication and the power of words. The arms also include a collection of golden poppies, California's state flower, and wintersweet, a flower which grows at Kensington Palace.