Meghan Markle just took part in her first private investiture honouring a very special person The Duchess of Sussex joined her husband Prince Harry at the ceremony

The Duchess of Sussex experienced another royal 'first' on Wednesday afternoon as she took part in an investiture ceremony. Joining her husband Prince Harry, Meghan watched as Harry invested his private secretary, Ed Lane Fox, with the insignia of a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order. The prestigious honour is given to palace staff to recognise their service to the royal family and household.

Ed has worked as Prince Harry's right-hand man for the past five years, but he is stepping down from his role this summer. The private secretary is certainly ending his royal career on a high note. His departure was announced in April, one month before Harry and Meghan's wedding, with a palace spokesperson saying: "His Royal Highness is hugely grateful to Ed for his hard work during a period that has seen the launch and growth of the Invictus Games, countless tours around the world, and the detailed planning for next month's wedding."

The spokesman continued: "Ed has led the creation of Prince Harry's private office and the development of His Royal Highness's work across a range of issues since leaving the Armed Forces. He has worked tirelessly, providing valued advice to Prince Harry and leadership of a growing team."

Harry's private secretary Ed Lane Fox is stepping down

Samantha Cohen, the assistant private secretary to the Queen, will serve as an interim private secretary to Prince Harry, starting in the late summer. Ed's resignation came just one month after Prince William's private secretary, Miguel Head, also announced that he was leaving. At the time, the palace released a statement, saying that William "feels incredibly lucky to have benefited from Miguel's advice and support over the last decade". Miguel was hailed as "outstanding" and as a "valued advisor".

Meghan and Harry visited Southbank earlier this month

The royal family are currently enjoying their summer break before they return to royal duties in the autumn. Prince William, Kate and their three children have been holidaying in Mustique with Kate's side of the family; last Sunday, they celebrated Prince George's fifth birthday on the private Caribbean island.

Prince Harry, meanwhile, has been carrying out engagements this week and has just returned from a visit to the Netherlands where he helped launch the billion-dollar MenStar Coalition, which is aimed at targeting HIV infections in men, with Sir Elton John. Later on Thursday, the Prince will play in a polo match for his charity Sentebale, and Meghan is expected to cheer on her husband from the sides.